KITTERY, Maine (June 24, 2026) – Eric Cupp, a former employee of Portsmouth Naval Shipyard has a flag flown in honor of his retirement. The flag was presented to Cupp in recognition of his dedicated service to the shipyard and the Navy’s Mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Branden Bourque)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 06:33
|Photo ID:
|9772178
|VIRIN:
|260624-N-VG694-1006
|Resolution:
|5333x3555
|Size:
|2.86 MB
|Location:
|KITTERY, MAINE, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PNSY Retirement Flag Flying Ceremony for Eric Cupp [Image 10 of 10], by Branden Bourque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.