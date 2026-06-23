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    PNSY Retirement Flag Flying Ceremony for Eric Cupp [Image 8 of 10]

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    PNSY Retirement Flag Flying Ceremony for Eric Cupp

    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2026

    Photo by Branden Bourque 

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    KITTERY, Maine (June 24, 2026) – Eric Cupp, a former employee of Portsmouth Naval Shipyard has a flag flown in honor of his retirement. The flag was presented to Cupp in recognition of his dedicated service to the shipyard and the Navy’s Mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Branden Bourque)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 06:33
    Photo ID: 9772180
    VIRIN: 260624-N-VG694-1008
    Resolution: 3993x2662
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, PNSY Retirement Flag Flying Ceremony for Eric Cupp [Image 10 of 10], by Branden Bourque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    PNSY Retirement Flag Flying Ceremony for Eric Cupp
    PNSY Retirement Flag Flying Ceremony for Eric Cupp
    PNSY Retirement Flag Flying Ceremony for Eric Cupp
    PNSY Retirement Flag Flying Ceremony for Eric Cupp
    PNSY Retirement Flag Flying Ceremony for Eric Cupp
    PNSY Retirement Flag Flying Ceremony for Eric Cupp
    PNSY Retirement Flag Flying Ceremony for Eric Cupp
    PNSY Retirement Flag Flying Ceremony for Eric Cupp
    PNSY Retirement Flag Flying Ceremony for Eric Cupp
    PNSY Retirement Flag Flying Ceremony for Eric Cupp

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