Spectrum Blitz 26

A U.S. Soldier assigned to 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, sets up an electronic warfare system during Spectrum Blitz at the Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Germany, June 24, 2026. Spectrum Blitz is USAREUR-AF’s premier electronic warfare competition designed to validate platoon readiness, certify tactical software, and identify the top EW platoon in Europe through objective, metrics-based competition across a realistic operational environment that supports readiness, modernization, and multi-domain operations. (U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Thomas Dixon)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 04:42
|Photo ID:
|9772011
|VIRIN:
|260623-A-EF519-9859
|Resolution:
|2065x3097
|Size:
|2.43 MB
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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