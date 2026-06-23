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    Spectrum Blitz 26 [Image 4 of 6]

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    Spectrum Blitz 26

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.23.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Thomas Dixon 

    7th Army Training Command

    A U.S. Soldier assigned to 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, sets up an electronic warfare system during Spectrum Blitz at the Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Germany, June 24, 2026. Spectrum Blitz is USAREUR-AF’s premier electronic warfare competition designed to validate platoon readiness, certify tactical software, and identify the top EW platoon in Europe through objective, metrics-based competition across a realistic operational environment that supports readiness, modernization, and multi-domain operations. (U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Thomas Dixon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 04:42
    Photo ID: 9772009
    VIRIN: 260623-A-EF519-7832
    Resolution: 2237x3355
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spectrum Blitz 26 [Image 6 of 6], by CPL Thomas Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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