Spectrum Blitz 26

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U.S. Soldiers assigned to 173rd Airborne Brigade, operates tactical electronic warfare systems during Spectrum Blitz at the Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Germany, June 24, 2026. Spectrum Blitz is USAREUR-AF’s premier electronic warfare competition designed to validate platoon readiness, certify tactical software, and identify the top EW platoon in Europe through objective, metrics-based competition across a realistic operational environment that supports readiness, modernization, and multi-domain operations. (U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Thomas Dixon)