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    Humphreys Army Ten-Miler Qualifier Run 2026 [Image 4 of 4]

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    Humphreys Army Ten-Miler Qualifier Run 2026

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.12.2026

    Photo by Richard Kim 

    USAG Humphreys

    U.S. Army Spc. Boniface K. Mutai, license practical nurse, 121st Field Hospital, 65th Medical Brigade, comes in at 58 minutes, 50 seconds, in the Humphreys Army Ten-Miler Qualifier, hosted by the Directorate of Family and MWR, on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, June 13, 2026. The garrison's qualifier run is held each year to select the top Soldiers to represent Eighth Army during the Army Ten-Miler run in Washington D.C. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Kim)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 02:21
    Photo ID: 9771969
    VIRIN: 260613-A-YG332-1018
    Resolution: 6481x4321
    Size: 6.03 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Humphreys Army Ten-Miler Qualifier Run 2026 [Image 4 of 4], by Richard Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Humphreys Army Ten-Miler Qualifier Run 2026

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