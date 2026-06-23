Humphreys Army Ten-Miler Qualifier Run 2026

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U.S. Army 1st Lt. Georgia E. Jones, platoon leader, 814th Multi-Role Bridge Company, 11th Engineer Battalion, participates in the Humphreys Army Ten-Miler Qualifier, hosted by the Directorate of Family and MWR, on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, June 13, 2026. The garrison's qualifier run is held each year to select the top Soldiers to represent Eighth Army during the Army Ten-Miler run in Washington D.C. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Kim)