Humphreys Army Ten-Miler Qualifier Run 2026

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U.S. Army Spc. Boniface K. Mutai (left), and U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Keagan P. Casey (right), participate in the Humphreys Army Ten-Miler Qualifier, hosted by the Directorate of Family and MWR, on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, June 13, 2026. The garrison's qualifier run is held each year to select the top Soldiers to represent Eighth Army during the Army Ten-Miler run in Washington D.C. (U.S. Army Photo by Richard Kim)