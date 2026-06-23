Task Force Philippines conducts site visit to Western Command

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U.S. Army Lt. Col. Michelle Santayana, sustainment director, Task Force Philippines (TF-P), left, presents a unit patch to Philippine Navy (PN) Cmdr. Jener Jebulan, U4, Western Command (WESCOM), during a site visit to Antonio Bautista Air Base, Philippines, June 22, 2026. TF-P coordinates and synchronizes joint U.S. military support of the AFP Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept (CADC) in order to achieve unity of effort for U.S. Pacific Command military activities in the Philippines and enhance AFP’s ability to achieve CADC objectives. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Drew Verbis)