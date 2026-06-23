Leaders from Task Force Philippines (TF-P) meet with leaders from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Command (WESCOM) onboard Antonio Bautista Air Base, Philippines, June 22, 2026. TF-P coordinates and synchronizes joint U.S. military support of the AFP Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept (CADC) in order to achieve unity of effort for U.S. Pacific Command USPACOM military activities in the Philippines and enhance AFP’s ability to achieve CADC objectives. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Drew Verbis)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 01:30
|Photo ID:
|9771892
|VIRIN:
|260622-N-AS200-4020
|Resolution:
|3760x2824
|Size:
|1.99 MB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force Philippines conducts site visit to Western Command [Image 5 of 5], by LT Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.