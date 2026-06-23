Task Force Philippines conducts site visit to Western Command

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Leaders from Task Force Philippines (TF-P) meet with leaders from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Command (WESCOM) onboard Antonio Bautista Air Base, Philippines, June 22, 2026. TF-P coordinates and synchronizes joint U.S. military support of the AFP Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept (CADC) in order to achieve unity of effort for U.S. Pacific Command USPACOM military activities in the Philippines and enhance AFP’s ability to achieve CADC objectives. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Drew Verbis)