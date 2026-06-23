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    Task Force Philippines conducts site visit to Western Command [Image 3 of 5]

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    Task Force Philippines conducts site visit to Western Command

    PHILIPPINES

    06.22.2026

    Photo by Lt. Drew Verbis 

    Task Force - Philippines

    U.S. Marine Corps, Maj. Justin Lee, communications officer, Task Force Philippines (TF-P), center, delivers remarks during a meeting with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Command (WESCOM), onboard Antonio Bautista Air Base, Philippines, June 22, 2026. TF-P coordinates and synchronizes joint U.S. military support of the AFP Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept (CADC) in order to achieve unity of effort for U.S. Pacific Command USPACOM military activities in the Philippines and enhance AFP’s ability to achieve CADC objectives. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Drew Verbis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 01:34
    Photo ID: 9771881
    VIRIN: 260622-N-AS200-4016
    Resolution: 3000x3352
    Size: 2.36 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Task Force Philippines conducts site visit to Western Command [Image 5 of 5], by LT Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Task Force Philippines conducts site visit to Western Command
    Task Force Philippines conducts site visit to Western Command
    Task Force Philippines conducts site visit to Western Command
    Task Force Philippines conducts site visit to Western Command
    Task Force Philippines conducts site visit to Western Command

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    Task Force Philippines
    Maritime partnership
    bilateral
    Armed Forces of the Philipines
    Interoperabililty

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