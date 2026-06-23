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    Pacific Partnership 2026 Conduct Cultural Exchange Events at Phan Đình Phùng High School in Quang Tri, Vietnam, [Image 11 of 11]

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    Pacific Partnership 2026 Conduct Cultural Exchange Events at Phan Đình Phùng High School in Quang Tri, Vietnam,

    QUANG TRI, VIETNAM

    06.22.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Moises Sandoval 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    QUANG TRI, Vietnam (June 23, 2026) – Phan Đình Phùng High School students conduct a cultural performance during a Pacific Partnership 2026 host nation outreach event in Quang Tri, Vietnam, June 23, 2026. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 23:50
    Photo ID: 9771802
    VIRIN: 260623-N-ED646-1620
    Resolution: 8640x5760
    Size: 9.18 MB
    Location: QUANG TRI, VN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Pacific Partnership 2026 Conduct Cultural Exchange Events at Phan Đình Phùng High School in Quang Tri, Vietnam, [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Moises Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Pacific Partnership 2026 Conduct Cultural Exchange Events at Phan Đình Phùng High School in Quang Tri, Vietnam, June 23, 2026
    Pacific Partnership 2026 Conduct Cultural Exchange Events at Phan Đình Phùng High School in Quang Tri, Vietnam,
    Pacific Partnership 2026 Conduct Cultural Exchange Events at Phan Đình Phùng High School in Quang Tri, Vietnam,
    Pacific Partnership 2026 Conduct Cultural Exchange Events at Phan Đình Phùng High School in Quang Tri, Vietnam,
    Pacific Partnership 2026 Conduct Cultural Exchange Events at Phan Đình Phùng High School in Quang Tri, Vietnam,
    Pacific Partnership 2026 Conduct Cultural Exchange Events at Phan Đình Phùng High School in Quang Tri, Vietnam,
    Pacific Partnership 2026 Conduct Cultural Exchange Events at Phan Đình Phùng High School in Quang Tri, Vietnam,
    Pacific Partnership 2026 Conduct Cultural Exchange Events at Phan Đình Phùng High School in Quang Tri, Vietnam,
    Pacific Partnership 2026 Conduct Cultural Exchange Events at Phan Đình Phùng High School in Quang Tri, Vietnam,
    Pacific Partnership 2026 Conduct Cultural Exchange Events at Phan Đình Phùng High School in Quang Tri, Vietnam,
    Pacific Partnership 2026 Conduct Cultural Exchange Events at Phan Đình Phùng High School in Quang Tri, Vietnam,

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    Pacific Partnership
    PP26

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