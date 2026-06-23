Pacific Partnership 2026 Conduct Cultural Exchange Events at Phan Đình Phùng High School in Quang Tri, Vietnam,

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

QUANG TRI, Vietnam (June 23, 2026) – Phan Đình Phùng High School students conduct a cultural performance during a Pacific Partnership 2026 host nation outreach event in Quang Tri, Vietnam, June 23, 2026. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)