QUANG TRI, Vietnam (June 23, 2026) – The Pacific Partnership Band performs during a Pacific Partnership 2026 host nation outreach event at the Phan Đình Phùng High School in Quang Tri, Vietnam, June 23, 2026. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 23:50
|Photo ID:
|9771793
|VIRIN:
|260623-N-ED646-1570
|Resolution:
|7984x5323
|Size:
|7.47 MB
|Location:
|QUANG TRI, VN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Partnership 2026 Conduct Cultural Exchange Events at Phan Đình Phùng High School in Quang Tri, Vietnam, [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Moises Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.