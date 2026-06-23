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    Civil Air Patrol visits VMGR-153 and VMM-268 [Image 2 of 3]

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    Civil Air Patrol visits VMGR-153 and VMM-268

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Chandler Evans 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing     

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Trevahn Williams, a pilot with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 268, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, explains the capabilities of an MV-22B Osprey to students with Civil Air Patrol, at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, June 24, 2026. VMM 268 and Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 153 hosted the Civil Air Patrol to strengthen its relationship by immersing the cadets in a military environment with demonstrations from various aircraft. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chandler Evans)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 22:38
    Photo ID: 9771748
    VIRIN: 260624-M-UB848-5115
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.54 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Civil Air Patrol visits VMGR-153 and VMM-268 [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Chandler Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Civil Air Patrol visits VMGR-153 and VMM-268
    Civil Air Patrol visits VMGR-153 and VMM-268

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    MAG24
    VMM268
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