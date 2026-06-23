Civil Air Patrol visits VMGR-153 and VMM-268

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U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Trevahn Williams, a pilot with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 268, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, explains the capabilities of an MV-22B Osprey to students with Civil Air Patrol, at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, June 24, 2026. VMM 268 and Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 153 hosted the Civil Air Patrol to strengthen its relationship by immersing the cadets in a military environment with demonstrations from various aircraft. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chandler Evans)