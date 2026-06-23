U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Thomas Follman, a pilot with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 153, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, explains the capabilities of a KC-130J to students with Civil Air Patrol, at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, June 24, 2026. Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 268 and VMGR-153 hosted the Civil Air Patrol to strengthen its relationship by immersing the cadets in a military environment with demonstrations from various aircraft. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chandler Evans)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 22:42
|Photo ID:
|9771743
|VIRIN:
|260624-M-UB848-2672
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.57 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Civil Air Patrol visits VMGR-153 and VMM-268 [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Chandler Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.