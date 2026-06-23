Civil Air Patrol visits VMGR-153 and VMM-268

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U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Thomas Follman, a pilot with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 153, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, explains the capabilities of a KC-130J to students with Civil Air Patrol, at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, June 24, 2026. Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 268 and VMGR-153 hosted the Civil Air Patrol to strengthen its relationship by immersing the cadets in a military environment with demonstrations from various aircraft. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chandler Evans)