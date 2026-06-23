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    Civil Air Patrol visits VMGR-153 and VMM-268 [Image 3 of 3]

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    Civil Air Patrol visits VMGR-153 and VMM-268

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Chandler Evans 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing     

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Thomas Follman, a pilot with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 153, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, explains the capabilities of a KC-130J to students with Civil Air Patrol, at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, June 24, 2026. Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 268 and VMGR-153 hosted the Civil Air Patrol to strengthen its relationship by immersing the cadets in a military environment with demonstrations from various aircraft. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chandler Evans)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 22:39
    Photo ID: 9771746
    VIRIN: 260624-M-UB848-7429
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.98 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Civil Air Patrol visits VMGR-153 and VMM-268 [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Chandler Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Civil Air Patrol visits VMGR-153 and VMM-268
    Civil Air Patrol visits VMGR-153 and VMM-268

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    MAG24
    VMM268
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