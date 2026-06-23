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    IDYCA 26-1 Graduation Ceremony [Image 21 of 72]

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    IDYCA 26-1 Graduation Ceremony

    BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Morgan 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Cadets of Class 26-1 attend the Idaho Youth ChalleNGe Academy graduation ceremony at Calvary Chapel Boise in Boise, Idaho, June 19, 2026. The ceremony recognized cadets for their accomplishments and completion of the program's residential phase. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph R. Morgan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 22:16
    Photo ID: 9771726
    VIRIN: 260619-F-VT588-5585
    Resolution: 7949x4968
    Size: 9.05 MB
    Location: BOISE, IDAHO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IDYCA 26-1 Graduation Ceremony [Image 72 of 72], by TSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Idaho National Guard
    Idaho Youth ChalleNGe Academy
    IDYCA

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