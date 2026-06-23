IDYCA 26-1 Graduation Ceremony

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Cadets of Class 26-1 attend the Idaho Youth ChalleNGe Academy graduation ceremony at Calvary Chapel Boise in Boise, Idaho, June 19, 2026. The ceremony recognized cadets for their accomplishments and completion of the program's residential phase. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph R. Morgan)