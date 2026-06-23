Cadets of Class 26-1 attend the Idaho Youth ChalleNGe Academy graduation ceremony at Calvary Chapel Boise in Boise, Idaho, June 19, 2026. The ceremony recognized cadets for their accomplishments and completion of the program's residential phase. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph R. Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 22:16
|Photo ID:
|9771722
|VIRIN:
|260619-F-VT588-2410
|Resolution:
|7828x4893
|Size:
|19.54 MB
|Location:
|BOISE, IDAHO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, IDYCA 26-1 Graduation Ceremony [Image 72 of 72], by TSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.