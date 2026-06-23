Col. Rita Kostecke, staff physician and instructor, leads a simulated case scenario during the Trauma Evaluation and Management (TEAM) course, a first for Womack Army Medical Center, Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 16:30
|Photo ID:
|9771048
|VIRIN:
|260616-O-EV225-9359
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|3.48 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, First-of-its-Kind Trauma Program Bridges the Gap Between Medics and Physicians [Image 3 of 3], by Keisha Frith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
First-of-Its-Kind Trauma Program Bridges the Gap Between Medics and Physicians
No keywords found.