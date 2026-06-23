Date Taken: 06.16.2026 Date Posted: 06.24.2026 16:31 Photo ID: 9771037 VIRIN: 260616-O-EV225-3463 Resolution: 6016x3947 Size: 3.85 MB Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

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This work, First-of-its-Kind Trauma Program Bridges the Gap Between Medics and Physicians [Image 3 of 3], by Keisha Frith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.