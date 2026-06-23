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    First-of-its-Kind Trauma Program Bridges the Gap Between Medics and Physicians [Image 1 of 3]

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    First-of-its-Kind Trauma Program Bridges the Gap Between Medics and Physicians

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2026

    Photo by Keisha Frith 

    Womack Army Medical Center

    Col. Rita Kostecke, staff physician and instructor, leads a simulated case scenario during the Trauma Evaluation and Management (TEAM) course, a first for Womack Army Medical Center, Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 16:30
    Photo ID: 9771041
    VIRIN: 260616-O-EV225-1771
    Resolution: 6016x3548
    Size: 3.36 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, First-of-its-Kind Trauma Program Bridges the Gap Between Medics and Physicians [Image 3 of 3], by Keisha Frith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    WAMC; Fort Bragg; 68D; Army Medicine

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