U.S. Marines and Sailors man the rails aboard the USS Arlington (LPD-24)

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The American flag flies from the stern of the USS Arlington (LPD-24) as part of SAIL250 in Baltimore, Maryland, June 24, 2026. Fleet Week Baltimore and SAIL250 Maryland celebrate America’s maritime heritage and the nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together U.S. and international ships, Marines, Sailors, and community partners throughout Baltimore’s waterfront. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Michael Robinson)