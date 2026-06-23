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    U.S. Marines and Sailors man the rails aboard the USS Arlington (LPD-24) [Image 7 of 7]

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    U.S. Marines and Sailors man the rails aboard the USS Arlington (LPD-24)

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Michael Robinson 

    2nd Marine Division

    The American flag flies from the stern of the USS Arlington (LPD-24) as part of SAIL250 in Baltimore, Maryland, June 24, 2026.  Fleet Week Baltimore and SAIL250 Maryland celebrate America’s maritime heritage and the nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together U.S. and international ships, Marines, Sailors, and community partners throughout Baltimore’s waterfront. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Michael Robinson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 14:38
    Photo ID: 9770494
    VIRIN: 260624-M-LF727-1099
    Resolution: 8192x4608
    Size: 9.32 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines and Sailors man the rails aboard the USS Arlington (LPD-24) [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Michael Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Marines and Sailors man the rails aboard the USS Arlington (LPD-24)
    U.S. Marines and Sailors man the rails aboard the USS Arlington (LPD-24)
    U.S. Marines and Sailors man the rails aboard the USS Arlington (LPD-24)
    U.S. Marines and Sailors man the rails aboard the USS Arlington (LPD-24)
    U.S. Marines and Sailors man the rails aboard the USS Arlington (LPD-24)
    U.S. Marines and Sailors man the rails aboard the USS Arlington (LPD-24)
    U.S. Marines and Sailors man the rails aboard the USS Arlington (LPD-24)

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    USS Arlington (LPD 24)
    USMC News
    Fleet Week Baltimore
    America250
    freedom250
    Sail250
    SAIL250ATLANTIC

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