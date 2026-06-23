U.S. Marines and Sailors with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Sail 250, pose for a group photo aboard the USS Arlington (LPD-24) as part of SAIL250 in Baltimore, Maryland, June 24, 2026. Fleet Week Baltimore and SAIL250 Maryland celebrate America’s maritime heritage and the nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together U.S. and international ships, Marines, Sailors, and community partners throughout Baltimore’s waterfront. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Michael Robinson)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 14:38
|Photo ID:
|9770492
|VIRIN:
|260624-M-LF727-1096
|Resolution:
|8192x4608
|Size:
|10.93 MB
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines and Sailors man the rails aboard the USS Arlington (LPD-24) [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Michael Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.