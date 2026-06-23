Utah National Guard Pilots Army's Expanded Master Leader Course

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Students review courses of action as part of the 640th Regiment Regional Training Institute’s battle staff course Camp Williams, Utah. The Utah National Guard’s 640th Regiment Regional Training Institute remains a premier Noncommissioned Officer Professional Military Education institution, leading Army-wide efforts to develop, test, and refine advanced leader development through innovative training and curriculum modernization. (Courtesy Photo - Utah National Guard)