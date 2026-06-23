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    Utah National Guard Pilots Army's Expanded Master Leader Course [Image 1 of 3]

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    Utah National Guard Pilots Army's Expanded Master Leader Course

    UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Students review courses of action as part of the 640th Regiment Regional Training Institute’s battle staff course Camp Williams, Utah. The Utah National Guard’s 640th Regiment Regional Training Institute remains a premier Noncommissioned Officer Professional Military Education institution, leading Army-wide efforts to develop, test, and refine advanced leader development through innovative training and curriculum modernization. (Courtesy Photo - Utah National Guard)

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    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 13:13
    Photo ID: 9770304
    VIRIN: 260617-D-A3551-5819
    Resolution: 484x393
    Size: 88.26 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    Utah National Guard
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