Students review courses of action as part of the 640th Regiment Regional Training Institute’s battle staff course Camp Williams, Utah. The Utah National Guard’s 640th Regiment Regional Training Institute remains a premier Noncommissioned Officer Professional Military Education institution, leading Army-wide efforts to develop, test, and refine advanced leader development through innovative training and curriculum modernization. (Courtesy Photo - Utah National Guard)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 13:13
|Photo ID:
|9770304
|VIRIN:
|260617-D-A3551-5819
|Resolution:
|484x393
|Size:
|88.26 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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Utah National Guard Pilots Army's Expanded Master Leader Course
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