(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Accepting Follow-On Forces: Kunsan Airman Strengthens Joint CBRN Readiness [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Accepting Follow-On Forces: Kunsan Airman Strengthens Joint CBRN Readiness

    UNITED STATES

    06.24.2026

    Photo by Caitlin Robinson 

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    When Marine Corps CBRN personnel arrived at Kunsan AB, Republic of Korea, for a joint training exercise, they didn’t have the luxury of time. With little advance notice, Airmen from the 8 CES were tasked with doing what they would be expected to do in a real-world contingency: integrate immediately and execute.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 10:13
    Photo ID: 9769774
    VIRIN: 260624-O-JT647-2820
    Resolution: 5712x3213
    Size: 5.16 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Accepting Follow-On Forces: Kunsan Airman Strengthens Joint CBRN Readiness [Image 4 of 4], by Caitlin Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Accepting Follow-On Forces: Kunsan Airman Strengthens Joint CBRN Readiness
    Accepting Follow-On Forces: Kunsan Airman Strengthens Joint CBRN Readiness
    Accepting Follow-On Forces: Kunsan Airman Strengthens Joint CBRN Readiness
    Accepting Follow-On Forces: Kunsan Airman Strengthens Joint CBRN Readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Accepting Follow-On Forces: Kunsan Airman Strengthens Joint CBRN Readiness

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CBRN
    United States Air Force
    Homeland Defense
    Air Force civil engineers
    Meritorious Mast
    Agile Combat Employment (ACE)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery