When Marine Corps CBRN personnel arrived at Kunsan AB, Republic of Korea, for a joint training exercise, they didn’t have the luxury of time. With little advance notice, Airmen from the 8 CES were tasked with doing what they would be expected to do in a real-world contingency: integrate immediately and execute.
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 10:13
|Photo ID:
|9769761
|VIRIN:
|260406-O-JT647-1385
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|4.47 MB
|Location:
|US
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|1
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This work, Accepting Follow-On Forces: Kunsan Airman Strengthens Joint CBRN Readiness [Image 4 of 4], by Caitlin Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Accepting Follow-On Forces: Kunsan Airman Strengthens Joint CBRN Readiness
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