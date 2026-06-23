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    November Company Land Navigation [Image 6 of 6]

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    November Company Land Navigation

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Melanie Soni Flores 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with November Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the land navigation course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 23, 2026. Land navigation is part of Basic Warrior Training and is designed to teach recruits how to use a lensatic compass and topographic map. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Melanie Soni Flores)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 09:54
    Photo ID: 9769711
    VIRIN: 260623-M-MU546-1011
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.74 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, November Company Land Navigation [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Melanie Soni Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Parris Island
    basic warrior training
    land navigation
    November Company
    3rdRTBN
    recruits

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