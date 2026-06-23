November Company Land Navigation

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Recruits with November Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the land navigation course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 23, 2026. Land navigation is part of Basic Warrior Training and is designed to teach recruits how to use a lensatic compass and topographic map. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Melanie Soni Flores)