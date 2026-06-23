A drill instructor with November Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, instructs a recruit during land navigation on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 23, 2026. Land navigation is part of Basic Warrior Training and is designed to teach recruits how to use a lensatic compass and topographic map. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Melanie Soni Flores)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 09:54
|Photo ID:
|9769700
|VIRIN:
|260623-M-MU546-1005
|Resolution:
|6036x4024
|Size:
|2.61 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, November Company Land Navigation [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Melanie Soni Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.