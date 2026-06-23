Pfc. Kingsley Kuka relaxes in traditional regalia following her historic remarks at the 150th-anniversary commemoration of the Battle of the Rosebud on June 17 at Rosebud Battlefield State Park, Montana. The anniversary included a wreath-laying ceremony which served as a centerpiece of the event, bringing together representatives from multiple tribal nations, members of the Kobold family, Kuka, and Myron Red Sleeves who both represented the Northern Cheyenne Tribe and the U.S. Army.
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 08:35
|Photo ID:
|9769612
|VIRIN:
|260617-D-HN506-1004
|Resolution:
|1200x1600
|Size:
|588.32 KB
|Location:
|LAME DEER, MONTANA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Where the Girl Saved Her Brother: Honoring 150 Years the Battle of the Rosebud [Image 2 of 2], by Bernhard Lashleyleidner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Where the Girl Saved Her Brother: Honoring 150 Years the Battle of the Rosebud
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