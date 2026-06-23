Where the Girl Saved Her Brother: Honoring 150 Years the Battle of the Rosebud

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Pfc. Kingsley Kuka relaxes in traditional regalia following her historic remarks at the 150th-anniversary commemoration of the Battle of the Rosebud on June 17 at Rosebud Battlefield State Park, Montana. The anniversary included a wreath-laying ceremony which served as a centerpiece of the event, bringing together representatives from multiple tribal nations, members of the Kobold family, Kuka, and Myron Red Sleeves who both represented the Northern Cheyenne Tribe and the U.S. Army.