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    Where the Girl Saved Her Brother: Honoring 150 Years the Battle of the Rosebud [Image 2 of 2]

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    Where the Girl Saved Her Brother: Honoring 150 Years the Battle of the Rosebud

    LAME DEER, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2026

    Photo by Bernhard Lashleyleidner 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Pfc. Kingsley Kuka relaxes in traditional regalia following her historic remarks at the 150th-anniversary commemoration of the Battle of the Rosebud on June 17 at Rosebud Battlefield State Park, Montana. The anniversary included a wreath-laying ceremony which served as a centerpiece of the event, bringing together representatives from multiple tribal nations, members of the Kobold family, Kuka, and Myron Red Sleeves who both represented the Northern Cheyenne Tribe and the U.S. Army.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 08:35
    Photo ID: 9769612
    VIRIN: 260617-D-HN506-1004
    Resolution: 1200x1600
    Size: 588.32 KB
    Location: LAME DEER, MONTANA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Where the Girl Saved Her Brother: Honoring 150 Years the Battle of the Rosebud [Image 2 of 2], by Bernhard Lashleyleidner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    #military history
    #Native American History
    #Rosebud
    #LRMC Inpatient Pharmacy
    #montana history

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