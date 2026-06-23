Where the Girl Saved Her Brother: Honoring 150 Years the Battle of the Rosebud

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pfc. Kingsley Kuka, an inpatient pharmacy technician at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center and a member of the Northern Cheyenne Tribe, delivered powerful remarks during the 150th-anniversary commemoration of the Battle of the Rosebud on June 17 at the historic Rosebud Battlefield State Park in Montana. The anniversary included a wreath-laying ceremony which served as a centerpiece of the event, bringing together representatives from multiple tribal nations, members of the Kobold family, Kuka, and Myron Red Sleeves who both represented the Northern Cheyenne Tribe and the U.S. Army.