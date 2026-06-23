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U.S. Army Lt. Col. Kimberly Bannister, assigned to 62nd Medical Brigade, delivers a presentation on triage procedures during an Advanced Life Support/Basic Life Support (ALS/BLS) medical exchange during Pacific Friendship and Pacific Partnership 2026 in Quang Tri, Vietnam, June 23, 2026. Pacific Friendship is an annual U.S. Army Pacific-led bilateral engagement focusing on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, as well as medical and engineering activities that strengthen interoperability and advance the mutual interest of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brooke Saleem)