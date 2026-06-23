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    Advanced Life Support/Basic Life Support (ALS/BLS) medical exchange [Image 1 of 3]

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    Advanced Life Support/Basic Life Support (ALS/BLS) medical exchange

    QUANG TRI, VIETNAM

    06.22.2026

    Photo by Spc. Brooke Saleem 

    18th Theater Medical Command

    U.S. Army, Vietnamese civilians, and Vietnam Armed Forces personnel observe a medical training demonstration during an Advanced Life Support/Basic Life Support (ALS/BLS) medical exchange conducted as part of Pacific Friendship 2026 in Quang Tri, Vietnam, June 23, 2026. The engagement promoted collaboration and the exchange of best practices between partner forces while strengthening regional relationships. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brooke Saleem)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 05:23
    Photo ID: 9769289
    VIRIN: 260622-A-HJ041-2640
    Resolution: 6270x4289
    Size: 6.43 MB
    Location: QUANG TRI, VN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Advanced Life Support/Basic Life Support (ALS/BLS) medical exchange [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Brooke Saleem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    FriendsPartnersAllies
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    Pacific Friendship
    PP 26
    pf 26

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