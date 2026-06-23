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U.S. Army, Vietnamese civilians, and Vietnam Armed Forces personnel observe a medical training demonstration during an Advanced Life Support/Basic Life Support (ALS/BLS) medical exchange conducted as part of Pacific Friendship 2026 in Quang Tri, Vietnam, June 23, 2026. The engagement promoted collaboration and the exchange of best practices between partner forces while strengthening regional relationships. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brooke Saleem)