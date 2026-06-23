U.S. service member assigned to Pacific Friendship 2026 provides instruction to Vietnamese participants during a casualty assessment exercise as part of an Advanced Life Support/Basic Life Support (ALS/BLS) medical exchange in Quang Tri, Vietnam, June 23, 2026. The exchange enabled U.S. and Vietnamese personnel to share medical knowledge and strengthen interoperability through hands-on emergency response training. Pacific Friendship is an annual U.S. Army Pacific-led bilateral engagement focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, as well as medical and engineering activities that support a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brooke Saleem)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 05:17
|Photo ID:
|9769290
|VIRIN:
|260622-A-HJ041-4880
|Resolution:
|6626x4452
|Size:
|4.59 MB
|Location:
|QUANG TRI, VN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Advanced Life Support/Basic Life Support (ALS/BLS) medical exchange [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Brooke Saleem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.