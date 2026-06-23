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U.S. service member assigned to Pacific Friendship 2026 provides instruction to Vietnamese participants during a casualty assessment exercise as part of an Advanced Life Support/Basic Life Support (ALS/BLS) medical exchange in Quang Tri, Vietnam, June 23, 2026. The exchange enabled U.S. and Vietnamese personnel to share medical knowledge and strengthen interoperability through hands-on emergency response training. Pacific Friendship is an annual U.S. Army Pacific-led bilateral engagement focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, as well as medical and engineering activities that support a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brooke Saleem)