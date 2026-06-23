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    Advanced Life Support/Basic Life Support (ALS/BLS) medical exchange [Image 2 of 3]

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    Advanced Life Support/Basic Life Support (ALS/BLS) medical exchange

    QUANG TRI, VIETNAM

    06.22.2026

    Photo by Spc. Brooke Saleem 

    18th Theater Medical Command

    U.S. service member assigned to Pacific Friendship 2026 provides instruction to Vietnamese participants during a casualty assessment exercise as part of an Advanced Life Support/Basic Life Support (ALS/BLS) medical exchange in Quang Tri, Vietnam, June 23, 2026. The exchange enabled U.S. and Vietnamese personnel to share medical knowledge and strengthen interoperability through hands-on emergency response training. Pacific Friendship is an annual U.S. Army Pacific-led bilateral engagement focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, as well as medical and engineering activities that support a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brooke Saleem)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 05:17
    Photo ID: 9769290
    VIRIN: 260622-A-HJ041-4880
    Resolution: 6626x4452
    Size: 4.59 MB
    Location: QUANG TRI, VN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Advanced Life Support/Basic Life Support (ALS/BLS) medical exchange [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Brooke Saleem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Advanced Life Support/Basic Life Support (ALS/BLS) medical exchange
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    FriendsPartnersAllies FreeAndOpenIndoPacific Pacific Partnership pf26 PacificFriendship PP 26

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