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U.S. Air Force tactical aircraft maintenance specialists assigned to the 33rd Fighter Wing, Florida Air National Guard, perform maintenance on chalks during Sentry North 2026 at Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center, Camp Douglas, Wisconsin, June 1, 2026. Sentry North provides tailored, cost-effective, and realistic combat training for participating units in a Joint and Multinational environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mary Greenwood)