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U.S. Air Force pilots assigned to the 33rd Fighter Wing, Florida Air National Guard, prepare F-35A Lightning II aircraft for launch during Sentry North 2026 at Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center, Camp Douglas, Wisconsin, June 1, 2026. Sentry North provides tailored, cost-effective, and realistic combat training for participating units in a Joint and Multinational environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mary Greenwood)