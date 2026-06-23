U.S. Air Force pilots assigned to the 33rd Fighter Wing, Florida Air National Guard, prepare F-35A Lightning II aircraft for launch during Sentry North 2026 at Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center, Camp Douglas, Wisconsin, June 1, 2026. Sentry North provides tailored, cost-effective, and realistic combat training for participating units in a Joint and Multinational environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mary Greenwood)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 04:13
|Photo ID:
|9769272
|VIRIN:
|260601-Z-PF062-1087
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.52 MB
|Location:
|CAMP DOUGLAS, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Sentry North 2026 [Image 18 of 18], by MSgt Mary Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.