U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 33rd Fighter Wing, Florida Air National Guard, taxi for launch during Sentry North 2026 at Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center, Camp Douglas, Wisconsin, June 1, 2026. Sentry North provides tailored, cost-effective, and realistic combat training for participating units in a Joint and Multinational environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mary Greenwood)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 04:12
|Photo ID:
|9769274
|VIRIN:
|260601-Z-PF062-1092
|Resolution:
|4077x2713
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|CAMP DOUGLAS, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sentry North 2026 [Image 18 of 18], by MSgt Mary Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.