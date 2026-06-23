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    Sentry North 2026 [Image 8 of 18]

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    Sentry North 2026

    CAMP DOUGLAS, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mary Greenwood 

    115th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 33rd Fighter Wing, Florida Air National Guard, taxi for launch during Sentry North 2026 at Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center, Camp Douglas, Wisconsin, June 1, 2026. Sentry North provides tailored, cost-effective, and realistic combat training for participating units in a Joint and Multinational environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mary Greenwood)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 04:12
    Photo ID: 9769274
    VIRIN: 260601-Z-PF062-1092
    Resolution: 4077x2713
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: CAMP DOUGLAS, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Sentry North 2026 [Image 18 of 18], by MSgt Mary Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Volk Field
    NationalGuard
    SentryNorth
    SentryNorth26
    VFCRTC

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