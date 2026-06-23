U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter repairers assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, conduct port operations after Salaknib 2026 at Subic, Zambales, Philippines, June 20, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 04:06
|Photo ID:
|9769268
|VIRIN:
|260619-A-XD912-6270
|Resolution:
|7801x5203
|Size:
|4.59 MB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber Conducts Port Operations [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.