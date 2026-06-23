(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber Conducts Port Operations [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber Conducts Port Operations

    PHILIPPINES

    06.19.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter repairers assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, conduct port operations after Salaknib 2026 at Subic, Zambales, Philippines, June 20, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 04:06
    Photo ID: 9769268
    VIRIN: 260619-A-XD912-6270
    Resolution: 7801x5203
    Size: 4.59 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber Conducts Port Operations [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber Conducts Port Operations
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber Conducts Port Operations
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber Conducts Port Operations
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber Conducts Port Operations
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber Conducts Port Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Aviation
    Port Ops
    Salaknib
    Philippines
    Salaknib 2026
    SK26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery