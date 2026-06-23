Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber Conducts Port Operations

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U.S. Army AH-64 Apache attack helicopter repairers assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, conduct port operations after Salaknib 2026 at Subic, Zambales, Philippines, June 20, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)