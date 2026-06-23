U.S. Army AH-64 Apache Attack Helicopters assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, land at a staging area to conduct port operations after completion of Salaknib 2026 at Subic, Zambales, Philippines, June 20, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 04:06
|Photo ID:
|9769265
|VIRIN:
|260619-A-XD912-8677
|Resolution:
|5625x3752
|Size:
|2.04 MB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber Conducts Port Operations [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.