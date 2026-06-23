U.S. Army Soldiers and KATUSAs assigned across Eighth Army participate in a softball game during KATUSA Friendship Week at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, June 8, 2026. KATUSA Friendship Week celebrates the partnership between Korean Augmentation to the United States Army Soldiers and U.S. Soldiers through a series of events designed to strengthen teamwork, camaraderie and the enduring ROK-U.S. Alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. JungHwan Yoon)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 01:51
|Photo ID:
|9769190
|VIRIN:
|260607-A-VH016-7396
|Resolution:
|5570x3713
|Size:
|8.05 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KATUSA Friendship Week 2026 [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Junghwan Yoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.