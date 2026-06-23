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    KATUSA Friendship Week 2026 [Image 6 of 7]

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    KATUSA Friendship Week 2026

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.08.2026

    Photo by Geonwoo Park 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade participate in tuho, a traditional Korean game, during KATUSA Friendship Week at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, June 9, 2026. KATUSA Friendship Week celebrates the partnership between Korean Augmentation to the United States Army Soldiers and U.S. Soldiers through a series of events designed to strengthen teamwork, camaraderie and the enduring ROK-U.S. Alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. GeonWoo Park)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 01:51
    Photo ID: 9769186
    VIRIN: 260609-O-A1109-1003
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, KATUSA Friendship Week 2026 [Image 7 of 7], by Geonwoo Park, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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