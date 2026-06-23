KATUSA Friendship Week 2026

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade participate in tuho, a traditional Korean game, during KATUSA Friendship Week at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, June 9, 2026. KATUSA Friendship Week celebrates the partnership between Korean Augmentation to the United States Army Soldiers and U.S. Soldiers through a series of events designed to strengthen teamwork, camaraderie and the enduring ROK-U.S. Alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. GeonWoo Park)