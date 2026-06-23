Pacific Partnership 2026 and Pacific Friendship 2026 Visit Dong Hoi City General Hospital in Quang Tri, Vietnam with Acting SECNAV

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

QUANG TRI, Vietnam (June 23, 2026) – Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao, middle, poses for a photo with U.S. Navy Capt. Robert Reyes, middle-left, mission commander of Pacific Partnership 2026, and servicemembers assigned to PP26 and Pacific Friendship 2026 during a medical line of effort event at Dong Hoi City General Hospital in Quang Tri, Vietnam, June 23, 2026. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin E. Yarborough)