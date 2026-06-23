Pacific Partnership 2026 and Pacific Friendship 2026 Visit Dong Hoi City General Hospital in Quang Tri, Vietnam with Acting SECNAV

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

QUANG TRI, Vietnam (June 23, 2026) – U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Carl Cayetano, assigned to Pacific Partnership 2026, inspects a refractometer optometry stand at Dong Hoi City General Hospital in Quang Tri, Vietnam, June 23, 2026. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin E. Yarborough)