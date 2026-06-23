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    Pacific Partnership 2026 and Pacific Friendship 2026 Visit Dong Hoi City General Hospital in Quang Tri, Vietnam with Acting SECNAV [Image 5 of 6]

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    Pacific Partnership 2026 and Pacific Friendship 2026 Visit Dong Hoi City General Hospital in Quang Tri, Vietnam with Acting SECNAV

    QUANG TRI, VIETNAM

    06.22.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Yarborough 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    QUANG TRI, Vietnam (June 23, 2026) – Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao, right, receives a Pacific Partnership 2026 (PP26) uniform patch from U.S. Navy Capt. Robert Reyes, mission commander of PP26, during a medical line of effort event at Dong Hoi City General Hospital in Quang Tri, Vietnam, June 23, 2026. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin E. Yarborough)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 01:01
    Photo ID: 9769159
    VIRIN: 260623-N-JO245-1289
    Resolution: 4995x3568
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: QUANG TRI, VN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Pacific Partnership 2026 and Pacific Friendship 2026 Visit Dong Hoi City General Hospital in Quang Tri, Vietnam with Acting SECNAV [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Justin Yarborough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Pacific Partnership 2026 and Pacific Friendship 2026 Visit Dong Hoi City General Hospital in Quang Tri, Vietnam with Acting SECNAV
    Pacific Partnership 2026 and Pacific Friendship 2026 Visit Dong Hoi City General Hospital in Quang Tri, Vietnam with Acting SECNAV
    Pacific Partnership 2026 and Pacific Friendship 2026 Visit Dong Hoi City General Hospital in Quang Tri, Vietnam with Acting SECNAV
    Pacific Partnership 2026 and Pacific Friendship 2026 Visit Dong Hoi City General Hospital in Quang Tri, Vietnam with Acting SECNAV
    Pacific Partnership 2026 and Pacific Friendship 2026 Visit Dong Hoi City General Hospital in Quang Tri, Vietnam with Acting SECNAV
    Pacific Partnership 2026 and Pacific Friendship 2026 Visit Dong Hoi City General Hospital in Quang Tri, Vietnam with Acting SECNAV

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    Vietnam
    PP26
    Pacific Partnership 26
    Pacific Partnership 2026
    PP2026
    pacific Friendship 2026

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