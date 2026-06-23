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    HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA. OITA, JAPAN – U.S. Marines with 4th LE Demonstrate Techniques for Detainee Handling During Exercise Resolute Dragon 26 [Image 1 of 5]

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    HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA. OITA, JAPAN – U.S. Marines with 4th LE Demonstrate Techniques for Detainee Handling During Exercise Resolute Dragon 26

    HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA, JAPAN

    06.21.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Camila Garibay 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Armani Dennis, a correction and detention specialist with 4th Law Enforcement Battalion, Force Headquarters Group, Marine Forces Reserve, simulates restraining a detainee during a demonstration for Japanese Self-Defense Forces during Resolute Dragon 26 at Japan Self-Defense Force Hijudai Maneuver Area, Oita Prefecture, Japan, June 21, 2026. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Forces and Japan Self-Defense Forces personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. Dennis is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Camila Garibay)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 22:23
    Photo ID: 9768980
    VIRIN: 260620-M-RI657-1905
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 16.79 MB
    Location: HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA, JP
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA. OITA, JAPAN – U.S. Marines with 4th LE Demonstrate Techniques for Detainee Handling During Exercise Resolute Dragon 26 [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Camila Garibay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA. OITA, JAPAN – U.S. Marines with 4th LE Demonstrate Techniques for Detainee Handling During Exercise Resolute Dragon 26
    HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA. OITA, JAPAN – U.S. Marines with 4th LE Demonstrate Techniques for Detainee Handling During Exercise Resolute Dragon 26
    HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA. OITA, JAPAN – U.S. Marines with 4th LE Demonstrate Techniques for Detainee Handling During Exercise Resolute Dragon 26
    HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA. OITA, JAPAN – U.S. Marines with 4th LE Demonstrate Techniques for Detainee Handling During Exercise Resolute Dragon 26
    HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA. OITA, JAPAN – U.S. Marines with 4th LE Demonstrate Techniques for Detainee Handling During Exercise Resolute Dragon 26

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    USMCNEWS
    4th LE
    Marines
    Japan
    RD26
    ResoluteDragon26

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