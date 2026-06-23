U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Armani Dennis, a correction and detention specialist with 4th Law Enforcement Battalion, Force Headquarters Group, Marine Forces Reserve, simulates restraining a detainee during a demonstration for Japanese Self-Defense Forces during Resolute Dragon 26 at Japan Self-Defense Force Hijudai Maneuver Area, Oita Prefecture, Japan, June 21, 2026. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Forces and Japan Self-Defense Forces personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. Dennis is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Camila Garibay)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 22:23
|Photo ID:
|9768980
|VIRIN:
|260620-M-RI657-1905
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|16.79 MB
|Location:
|HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA, JP
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA. OITA, JAPAN – U.S. Marines with 4th LE Demonstrate Techniques for Detainee Handling During Exercise Resolute Dragon 26 [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Camila Garibay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.