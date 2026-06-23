HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA. OITA, JAPAN – U.S. Marines with 4th LE Demonstrate Techniques for Detainee Handling During Exercise Resolute Dragon 26

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U.S. Marines with 4th Law Enforcement Battalion, Force Headquarters Group, Marine Forces Reserve, demonstrate proper tactics and techniques for detaining a prisoner during Resolute Dragon 26 at Japan Self-Defense Force Hijudai Maneuver Area, Oita Prefecture, Japan, June 21, 2026. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Forces and Japan Self-Defense Forces personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Camila Garibay)